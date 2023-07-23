2 killed as youths invade warehouse, loot grains

Youths have allegedly stolen hundreds of bags of maize, locally processed rice and other items worth millions of naira in Jalingo, Taraba State. The…

Youths have allegedly stolen hundreds of bags of maize, locally processed rice and other items worth millions of naira in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The youths, who were said to be in large numbers, stormed the warehouse located not far from the 6 Army Brigade and looted the warehouse Friday midnight.

The warehouse is said to belong to Dr Jugulde, a former member of the state House of Assembly and immediate past chairman of Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.

One of the guards at the warehouse, who would not like his name mentioned, told Daily Trust on Sunday that when the youths started gathering at the warehouse at about 11.50pm, the Nigerian Army and police were alerted.

He said before the arrival of the security agents, the youths had already broken into the warehouse and started looting.

The guard further stated that the security agents fired shots into the air to disperse the looters when they arrived at the scene.

It was learnt two persons died in the process.

Items carted away from the warehouse include hundreds of bags of maize and locally processed rice as well as agricultural inputs including fertiliser and pesticide.

It will be recalled that the same warehouse was looted during the EndSARS protest in 2020 and items worth millions of naira were stolen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Command SP Usman Abdullahi said he was trying to get details of the incident and get back to the reporter.

