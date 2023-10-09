2 killed as herders, farmers clash in Kebbi

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between farmers and herders at Kwanga community, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Chairman…

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between farmers and herders at Kwanga community, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Chairman of Ngaski Local Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Buhari Warah, said the killing of a farmer on his farm by people suspected to be herders led to a reprisal attack at a Fulani settlement where a young boy was also killed by an angry mob.

He said the fight was ignited by the destruction of farm produce by cattle as herders led them through the farms in the area and it resulted in a clash in which two people were killed.

The council chairman said security personnel had been deployed to curtail the spate of killings caused by the violence.

He said no arrest was made as the farmers and herders had left the area before the arrival of security agents.

When contacted, the police command Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar said he is yet to be briefed on the incident. He promised to get back to our correspondent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...