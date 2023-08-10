2 die, 3 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Two persons have died while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway...

Two persons lost their lives while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Mazda bus along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident occurred opposite Conoil Filling Station after the interchange along the highway.

Spokesman, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi,

confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Akinbiyi stated that the driver of the Mazda bus marked LGB 739 XA , lost control and somersaulted into a ditch on the expressway.

TRACE spokesperson noted that 17 passengers were in the bus, saying that three people were injured while two persons died.

According to eyewitness account, the crash was a lone accident due to the driver’s excessive speed which resulted into the commercial bus losing control and somersaulting into a ditch

“Passengers died on the spot, a male and a female while three others were injured, a male and two females, while the 12 other passengers escaped unhurt,” he said.

He added that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

He charged motorists to avoid speeding , dangerous driving and also adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration

