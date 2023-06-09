2 corps members died in auto crash – NYSC

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in Cross River State, Andrew Zemoh has clarified that only two members of the corps died in…

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in Cross River State, Andrew Zemoh has clarified that only two members of the corps died in a motor accident on their way to Calabar.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, Zemoh said the two corps members were female and of Anambra State origin.

He said the accident happened on their way to Calabar from Onitsha for their primary assignment.

Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Edo

Tinubu raises judicial officers’ retirement age to 70

He said the accident occurred in Enugu State on Tuesday.

He said the parents alongside himself and other officials have since evacuated the bodies and deposited in a mortuary.

It was gathered that the vehicle, which the victims were traveling in, plunged into a river and the victims reportedly drowned.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...