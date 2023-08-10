2 arrested for raping, infecting girl with hepatitis in Jigawa

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State have arrested two men for raping girls and infecting one of…

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State have arrested two men for raping girls and infecting one of them with Hepatitis B.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Jigawa NSCDC spokesman, Adamu Shehu, said, “One Umar Hasan (25) of Kofar Fada Quarters and Alhassan Hussaini (24) of Unguwar Bayi Quarters, both from Auyo LGA, were arrested on a suspected case of rape and gross indecency contrary to Section 3 of the VAPP Law of Jigawa State.’’

He said Umar was arrested on Saturday, July 29, following a complaint lodged by the father of an eight-year-old girl who was raped.

The statement further reads: “Upon his arrest, he confessed to have derived pleasure from the little girl by touching her private area, but denied having carnal knowledge of her. He said it happened when he sent the girl to fetch water for his personal use and that on her return lured her to follow him to his house and satisfied himself by playing with her.

“But contrary to what he said, the girl said Umar had carnal knowledge of her three times. She said she had told her parents about the incidents but did not know the action taken.”

Shehu further said that investigation into the case led to the arrest of one Alhassan Hussaini whose name was mentioned after the girl disclosed that she was not the only girl that was abused; mentioning her friends aged eight and nine.

He said, “When the girls were questioned, one of them mentioned Alhassan, whom she said also took advantage of her sexually when she was sent to deliver tofu (awara) to him by her elder sister.”

He explained that the medical examinations conducted at the Auyo General Hospital and the Sexual Assault and Referral Centre (SARC) in Dutse revealed evidences of sexual penetration, including bruises and disruptive hymen, in both girls.

He added that one of them had also contracted Hepatitis B and was administered drugs.

