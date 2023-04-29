197 troops deployed to Gambia for peacekeeping

The Nigerian Army has again deployed 197 troops, comprising 14 officers and 183 soldiers, to The Gambia on peace support operations, barely 9 days after…

The Nigerian Army has again deployed 197 troops, comprising 14 officers and 183 soldiers, to The Gambia on peace support operations, barely 9 days after the deployment of troops to Guinea Bissau.

The troops, who began their pre-deployment training on April 3 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC), Jaji, Kaduna State, had undergone a four-week intensive training and medical screening.

They also displayed weapon handling skills in an Inter Platoon Stripping and Assembling Competition at the pre-deployment graduation ceremony yesterday in Kaduna.

Addressing the troops of Nigeria Company 8 to the ECOWAS Mission in The Gambia at the pre-deployment graduation ceremony, the Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the deployment of troops further confirmed the commitment of Nigeria to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to international peace and security.

Represented by the commandant of the centre, Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, General Lagbaja urged the troops to deliver excellent service and uphold the image of the armed forces and the country in general.

He urged them to remain focused and committed throughout their tour of duty in The Gambia and desist from any form of untoward incident that could tarnish the image of the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

He commended the instructors, facilitators and staff of the centre for their committed approach to robust training in peace support operations.