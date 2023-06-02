1,872 killed, 714 abducted in Nigeria from Jan to April – Report

Stefanos Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights and peace-building, has released a report revealing that between January and April 2023 alone, 217 attacks…

Stefanos Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights and peace-building, has released a report revealing that between January and April 2023 alone, 217 attacks from 34 states have been recorded in Nigeria, resulting in 1,872 deaths, 714 abductions and 65 injured persons.

The report highlighted the urgent need for action to address the underlying causes of the violence.

Ms. Fatima Njoku, the Advocacy Manager at Stefanos Foundation, said at a press conference in Abuja on Friday that the alarming increase in violence across the nation is a cause for concern, especially as Nigeria is not at war.

She said, “A situation where armless, defenseless people are attacked in the middle of the night, killed with guns and machetes, houses burnt down with their property looted and entire communities wholly displaced is unacceptable in any civilized clime. It is even worse when the attackers are un-apprehended let alone prosecuted.

“From eyewitness reports and testimonies of direct victims across board, we can say that the attacks are carried out in literally the same style, attackers dressed in similar fashion and victims with similar profile.

“This has happened in Agatu, Guma, Logo in Benue State, Kagoro, Zangon Kataf, Kajuru, Kafanchan in southern Kaduna, Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and now Mangu in Plateau State, and the list goes on.”

Speaking during the joint press conference, the National President of Mwaghavul Development Association, Chief Joseph Gwankat, called for immediate action to address the violence in their communities.

He underscored the impact of the violence and highlighted the need for the government to address the root causes.

