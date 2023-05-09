1,685 pupils in Ikorodu benefit from eye screening

No fewer than 1,685 school children in communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have benefited from the “Free Eye Check, Diagnosis, Treatment and Eye Glasses Outreach’’…

No fewer than 1,685 school children in communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have benefited from the “Free Eye Check, Diagnosis, Treatment and Eye Glasses Outreach’’ by the Restore Foundation For Child Sight, an NGO.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Halima Alimi, on Sunday, said the aim of the outreach was to prevent eye problems in children.

This, according to her, is because poor vision impairs learning ability and may ultimately cause blindness.

It was learnt that Restore Foundation undertakes action and advocacy for improving eyes health in children. (NAN)