15-yr-old highest JAMB scorer in Edo emerges one-day Assembly Speaker

Fifteen-year-old highest-scorer in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) from Edo State, Master Gold Oviota Ajagun has emerged as a one-day speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Master Ajagun, a student of Gloryland Secondary School, Akoko-Edo Local Government emerged as the best-performing candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), in Edo state.

Daly Trust reports that Ajagun scored 335 marks in the examination.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, who received the student in the company of the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo constituency II, Donald Okogbe made the student a one-day speaker of the Assembly.

Agbebaku commended the student for achieving the feat and making the state proud and also offered him a one-year scholarship covering his tuition.

According to him, the scholarship takes effect immediately after he gets admission into the University of Ibadan to study medicine and surgery.

Earlier, presenting Master Ajagun to the speaker, Hon Donald Okogbe said he was impressed by the young boy’s results being a member of his constituency.

Okogbe explained that his WAEC result was earlier withheld for further investigation before it was finally released.

The lawmaker, however, presented a laptop and also announced the payment of Ajagun’s second-year tuition.

Responding, Master Ajagun commended the Speaker and members of the House for the scholarship and the opportunity to serve as a one-day speaker of the house.

He called on the State Government to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector to enable children of school age to acquire basic and quality education.

