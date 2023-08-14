13 years after, NYSC reopens camp in Borno

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reopened its camp in Borno State, 13 years after it was shut over insecurity. Commissioner of Police, Borno…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reopened its camp in Borno State, 13 years after it was shut over insecurity.

Commissioner of Police, Borno State command, ML Yusuf, visited the orientation camp ahead of corps members deployment on August 18, 2023.

The CP, who visited the new orientation camp located at Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri, said he was there to assess the security situation.

“This would enable us to know the nature of deployment to be made toward ensuring a peaceful conduct of the orientation which is commencing on the 18th August 2023,” he said.

The CP stressed that the orientation for the NYSC in Maiduguri is a hallmark for peace restoration in the state after thirteen years of non-existence.

The CP, who was with the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Tijjani Bukar, and the state coordinator of the NYSC Mr Mohammed Jiya Adamu, had discussions on ways to ensure a hitch-free camping.

“The CP also assured them of adequate and strategic deployment of police personnel both at entry, exit and other strategic places within the camp.”

Corps members deployed to Borno camped in Katsina through out the period that the camp was shut.

