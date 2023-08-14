I won’t let you down, Barau reassures Kano APC leaders

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has reassured stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North Senatorial District that he will not…

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has reassured stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano North Senatorial District that he will not let them down in the discharge of his duties.

Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, quoted him as saying this when party leaders in Kano led by their chairman, Sani Mukaddas, paid the Deputy Senate President a courtesy call on Monday at the Senate.

Mukaddas told the lawmaker that his performance as a senator representing Kano North from 2015 to date has been outstanding and impressive.

“The projects you have provided across the 13 local government areas of our senatorial district, Kano North are evidence of your outstanding performance. We are grateful,” the party leader said.

He said the party leadership was not surprised when Barau emerged as the Deputy President of the Senate on June 13, this year, unopposed.

“We are not surprised when you emerged as the Deputy President of the Senate unopposed. This shows you have the support of your colleagues. We are also with you 100 percent and we are proud of you. You have impacted positively on every household in our senatorial district,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy President of the Senate thanked the party leaders for their support, assuring them that, “I will not let you down”

He said the excellent leadership provided by the party led to the success of the APC in the senatorial district during the election.

