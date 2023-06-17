✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

13 killed in Plateau farmers-herders clashes

No fewer than 13 people were killed in a renewed crisis in communities of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau as...

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: