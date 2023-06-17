13 killed in Plateau farmers-herders clashes

No fewer than 13 people were killed in a renewed crisis in communities in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State as attacks and reprisals continue between herders and farming communities.

The latest incident occurred one day after five herders were ambushed in Rawuru community of the Barikin Ladi. Hours after the killing of the herders, gunmen reportedly invaded Rawuru community and gunned down eight persons.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the second attack on the community said he was not aware of the killing of the herders, adding that the casualty figure of the night attack is yet to be ascertained.

He said, “I am not aware of the killing of the herders but there was an attack on Rawuru community where people were killed and houses burnt. Our men have been there and we are waiting for the report of what has happened.”

However, the state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that, on Friday, five herders were waylaid while returning from a cattle market in Bukuru town of Jos South LGA of the state. They had gone to the market to sell their cattle.

He said, “The police commissioner is aware. The DSS and operation safe Haven are aware. All the security agencies are aware.”

Attack and counter attacks have become the order of the day especially between farming communities and herders in recent times in the state, with both warring parties blaming each other for being responsible for the atrocities.

In May, scores of people were killed in Mangu LGA after suspected herders attacked villages in the area.