Why Nigerians should take Yoga sessions regularly – Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangandharan Balasubramanian, has advised Nigerians to participate in Yoga sessions to improve their general health and well-being. He gave…

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gangandharan Balasubramanian, has advised Nigerians to participate in Yoga sessions to improve their general health and well-being.

He gave the advice when speaking at the Yoga session in Abuja organised as part of activities to mark the International Day of Yoga celebrations 2023.

Mr Balasubramanian said 1200 people participated in the Yoga session organised by the High Commission of India at the Velodrome of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

He said one of the objectives of the event was to bring people together to understand Yoga and do the activities together.

“Yoga, a combination of physical and mental exercises that originated in ancient India, is now a very popular practice for millions of people across the globe.

“Regular practice of Yoga contributes immensely to the state of our mind and bodies; Yoga provides a holistic approach to our general health and well-being.

“Beyond exercises, it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

“I hope that people who have come today will continue to do this as a regular practice,” he said.

In recognition of its benefits, the United Nations adopted a resolution in 2014, declaring the 21st of June every year as the International Day of Yoga.

A total of 177 countries co-sponsored the resolution.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...