10th NASS: Re-enact 2015 rebellion, face consequences, Lawmakers’ coalition warns

A coalition of returning and new members-elect from all political parties that won seats in the parliament under the aegis of “Joint Task – 10th Assembly” has warned members who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 “rebellion” to be ready to face the consequences.

The coalition gave the warning in a statement co-signed respectively by the chairman and co-chairman, Rt Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) yesterday.

It vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the house (APC) on zoning the position of speaker and deputy speaker and decision of opposition parties on the minority leadership of the house in line with parliamentary best practices.

According to the statement, the Joint Task – 10th Assembly comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

It said, “Those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.

“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.

“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognises that the opposition political parties in the house are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the house, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.”