10th NASS: APC yet to zone leadership positions, Adamu insists

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described fake, media reports claiming that the party has zoned leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu stated this while addressing journalists after he cast his vote at his country home in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Saturday.

He was reacting to a news report that the APC had zoned the Senate presidency to North West.

He urged politicians to await the official pronouncement from the party instead of engaging in wishful thinking.

He said, “The report about zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly is fake. We have not done any zoning.

“I have said it several times since Monday and I am still saying the same thing. No zoning has been established yet and agreed to.

“No zoning has been made public. Whatever anybody says is rumour.”

Also, a statement by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Saturday, described stories of the zoning arrangements as false and misleading.

Morka said, “The party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.

“As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the party’s official communication channel.”