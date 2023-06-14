10th N/Assembly: APC’ll waste no time in filling remaining principal offices – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the ruling party would waste no time with sorting out the…

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the ruling party would waste no time with sorting out the issue of those who will occupy the remaining principal offices at the National Assembly.

He stated this while speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said the process that produced the leadership of the 10th National Assembly had left the party with some lessons.

He attributed the successful inauguration of the 10th Assembly and the election of the preferred candidates of the party into leadership of the two chambers to thorough consultations and giving respect to those who deserved it.

