10th House: Opposition scrambles for minority leadership positions

Opposition parties are angling for the various leadership positions in the minority caucus ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives.

In a move to clinch the Minority Leader’s slot, PDP members-elect from the South West have sought the intervention of the acting chairman of the party, Umar Iliya Damagum, to prevail on other members to support a lawmaker from the region to become the Minority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

The South West PDP members-elect in their letter dated June 9, said giving the position to the South West will fulfill the core values of inclusiveness and justice which the party is noted for.

“This will also greatly boost the morale of our party members and help in the strengthening of our party in the zone and the country at large.

“We wish to also draw your attention to an agreement among members-elect of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives that the position of the Minority Leader should be ceded to the Southern part of the country for the next Assembly.

“It is therefore our considered view that in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, the South West should be duly considered to fill this position of Minority Leader in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.”

The members-elect reminded the PDP chairman that the position of the Minority Leader in the 8th and 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives was consecutively held for eight years by Leo Ogor and Ndudi Elumelu respectively who were both from the South-South zone.

