10 years after, man drags neighbour to court for cutting tree

A man, Iliyasu Zubairu Yako, has dragged his neighbour, Isa Kofa Yako, before a Shari’a court sitting in Kiru LGA for allegedly cutting down his…

A man, Iliyasu Zubairu Yako, has dragged his neighbour, Isa Kofa Yako, before a Shari’a court sitting in Kiru LGA for allegedly cutting down his tree some time in 2013 after his (Yako’s) wife delivered a baby.

The complainant told the court that the defendant refused to apologise to him since the time of cutting the three that was why he decided to seek compensation.

When the court asked the defendant whether the incident happened, he said yes but that he was given permission by someone to cut from the tree.

The Judge, Abdulmuminu Nuhu Gwarzo, adjourned the matter until after the Eid break.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, the complainant said, “I was waiting for him to come and apologise because he entered my house and cut my tree for his wife after she delivered a baby, yet he didn’t come. My problem is that he didn’t ask for my permission and also didn’t apologise.”

On his part, the defendant said, “Someone gave me permission even though it was not his house. Today is 10 years, I don’t know that he is waiting for me to apologise. I will pay him if he insists.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...