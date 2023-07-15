10 killed in Kwara multiple crash

Ten persons were reported killed in a fatal multiple auto accident at the Ile Pupa area, along Jebba-Bode Saadu expressway, Kwara state.

The incident which occurred about 6:30 pm on Thursday night, involved three vehicles and was caused by wrong overtaking and speed violation.

A total number of 17 persons including 12 male adults, two female adults, one male child and two female children were involved.

The dead victims includes; seven male adults, one female adult; and two female children.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “The particulars of the three vehicles involved are a green Volkswagen Sharan vehicle with registration number AKD733FX; a Toyota Corolla gold colour with registration number GWA22DD with the driver’s name identified as Oladokun Waheed. The third vehicle, a white Gallop commercial JAC petrol tanker, belonging to DANMARNA PETROLEUM Limited.”

Ogidan said the sum of N60,750 was recovered from the scene of the accident and survivors sustained varying degrees of injury such as bruises and cut.

He added that the injured ones had been taken to Shalom Hospital, Bode Saadu, while the dead bodies were deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary.

He said that Police officers from the Jebba Divisional Unit had taken custody of the vehicles involved in the accident.

“Motorists are advised to be cautious of the way they speed and overtake wrongfully. FRSC Kwara will commence another round of enforcement on speed violation and overloading from Monday, July 14, 2023, as we cannot tolerate a situation where 10 lives are lost in a single crash,” he added.