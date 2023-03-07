10 family members returning from wedding die in auto crash

Ten family members were on Sunday around 5pm killed in a road accident on the Kaduna-Kachia highway while returning from a wedding in Kano State.…

Ten family members were on Sunday around 5pm killed in a road accident on the Kaduna-Kachia highway while returning from a wedding in Kano State.

City & Crime gathered the victims’ vehicle had a head-on collision with a lorry conveying firewood.

A resident of Kachia, Isiyaku Musa Kachia, told City & Crime that all the victims were Kano indigenes who resided in Kachia town.

He said, “I knew most of them; they went to their home town in Kano for a wedding and on their way back to Kachia town, the saloon Gulf they were travelling in collided with a lorry conveying firewood and the 10 of them in the car died on the spot.”

Fire razes properties in Jigawa villages

Fear heightens in Kano ahead of gov’ship poll

He noted that they had all been buried according to Islamic rites in Kachia.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander of Kaduna, Zubairu Mato, confirmed the incident, attributing it to dangerous overtaking which led to the driver losing control.

He said the Gulf car was overloaded at the time of the accident and that among the victims were eight men and two boys.