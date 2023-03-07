Fire razes properties in Jigawa villages

Fire has destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Malamawar Dangoli, Karangi, and Kwalele villages, Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa State. The fire which occurred on…

Fire has destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Malamawar Dangoli, Karangi, and Kwalele villages, Kiyawa LGA of Jigawa State.

The fire which occurred on Sunday destroyed houses, livestock, animals, farm products, and other properties.

A team of policemen and firefighters from state, federal and airport fire service went to the scene to put out the fire.

The police spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said, “No loss of lives recorded so far, but some of the family members suspected to have run for their lives are missing.”

The director, fire service of the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi El-Y Gumel, said the fire was caused by the burning of bamboo kept in the villages by unknown persons.

He called on the people to stop burning bushes and refuse centres closed to villages in this dry season.