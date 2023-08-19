1 killed, vans burnt as residents, police clash

A man identified as Abuh Keke was allegedly killed in Itobe town, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State following a clash between police and…

A man identified as Abuh Keke was allegedly killed in Itobe town, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State following a clash between police and some residents while trying to quell crisis in the area.

Residents alleged that the deceased was shot by a policeman.

The incident that happened at about 11am yesterday, triggered off crisis in the community which led to the burning of a police patrol van parked at a station in the area.

The crisis was reported to have started following a feud between two warring groups in the area.

A witness, Umar Etu, said the crisis started when a police patrol team that came in to quell the situation shot a resident to death.

He added that in the melee that followed, angry residents stormed the police station and set two police patrol vans on fire.

“The angry mob were almost setting the police station on fire after they overpowered men of the policemen in the station, if not for the prompt arrival of the area commander,” he said.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, did not respond to text messages and calls when contacted over the development.

However, a source said the commissioner of police, Onuoha Bertrand, was on his way to the crisis town for an on-the-spot assessment at the time of this report yesterday.

