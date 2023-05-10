1 killed in Niger communal clash

A farmer identified as Saidu Alhassan has been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Eti-Sheshi and Eppa communities in Mokwa LGA of Niger…

A farmer identified as Saidu Alhassan has been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Eti-Sheshi and Eppa communities in Mokwa LGA of Niger State.

City & Crime learnt that a lingering land dispute between the two communities resurfaced during the weekend despite several efforts by the current local government Chairman, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, to reconcile them.

Residents of both communities, who said several lives had been lost in the past four years due to the crisis, appealed to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and other authorities to intervene, saying that farming activities in the area had been seriously affected.

A source, Abubakar Ndatsu Alhassan, said the situation was deteriorating on a daily basis, adding that the Mokwa General Hospital and several houses had been vandalised.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.