Zungur: Home of foremost nationalist suffers neglect

Zungur community of Bauchi Local Government Area in Bauchi State is one of the settlements by migrants from Borno Empire, dating back to the pre-jihad period of the reformer, Shehu Usman Dan Fodio. Located about 50 kilometers away from the state capital, it is the hometown of Bauchi’s renowned poet, revolutionist, scholar, politician and author, the late Sa’adu Zungur.

Zungur Kogi, as it is fondly called by occupants, was established by Malam Idrisa, an Islamic scholar and contemporary of the first Emir of Bauchi, Yakubu. The origin of the community started with Zungur Dutse, another settlement established by the scholar prior to his relocation to Zungur Kogi.

According to the present Sarkin Zungur, Alhaji Sa’idu Hamidu Bello Sarki Idrisa who came from Ngazargamu in the present Borno State, first settled near Kuzagur and established Zungur Dutse. He stayed in the community only for two years and relocated to the present location of Zungur Kogi and settled there based on the order of Sheikh Dan Fodio.

SPONSOR AD

“When Yakubun Bauchi was preparing to visit Sokoto to officially receive his flag for jihad from the revered scholar, Shehu Usman Dan Fodio, his teacher and spiritual mentor, he gathered some of the eminent Islamic scholars around the area, some of which were more learned and elderly than Yabubu, to accompany him to Sokoto on the mission. This was based on the instruction given to him by Dan Fodio.

“Malam Idrisa Zungur, the village head of Zungur and an Islamic scholar of great repute, was among those picked for the religious journey to Sokoto under the leadership of Yakubun Bauchi. Sarkin Idrisa and Emir Yakubu fought the Jihad together until Idrisa was killed in a village called Tofe in the present Ningi. After his demise, the title of Sarki Zungur went to another family because his children were still young; hence could not be conferred with title.

“However, the title returned to our family after 37 years when Muhammad Bello, Sarki Idrisa’s grandchild was appointed Sarkin Zungur. He ruled for several years. After he died, his younger brother and my father, Sarkin Zungur Hamidu took over and ruled for eight years and retired. My elder brother, Malam Ibrahim Hamidu took over and ruled for 28 years. After his demise, I was appointed Sarkin Zungur on October 23, 2010 by the present Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu.

“The relationship between Idrisa and Emir Yakubu waxed stronger during the lifetime of Sarkin Zungur Muhammad Bello. This was especially with the appointment of Sarkin Zungur Muhammadu Bello’s eldest son, Malam Mahmoud as the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque in 1927. Since then, the legacy and heritage of the chief imam-ship of Bauchi State is under the family lineage of Malam Mahmoud.

“The relationship which started between Emir Yakubu and Malam Idrisa in the late 1700 to early 1800 blossomed into three broad areas beneficial to the Zungur traditional institution: a small jihad flag from Shehu Usman Dan Fodio; imam-ship of Bauchi Central Mosque, and the approval of Tambari as a symbol of institutional eminence,” he said.

Weekend Trust gathered that Zungur currently functions and serves as Zungur District in Bauchi Emirate with the Galadiman Bauchi as district head. The succession order of Zungur traditional rulers is as follows: Sarkin Zungur Malam Idrisa (Mai Tuta), Sarkin Zungur Abdullahi, Sarkin Zungur Malam Usmanu, Sarkin Zungur Malam Sambo and Sarkin Zungur Malam Musa.

Others are Sarkin Zungur Malam Buzu; Sarkin Zungur Malam Muhammadu Bello; Sarkin Zungur Malam Bako; Sarkin Zungur Malam Hamidu Muhammadu Bello; Sarkin Zungur Malam Ibrahim Aminu; Sarkin Zungur Malam Salmanu Aminu; Sarkin Zungur Malam Sa’idu Hamidu Bello (later appointed as district head of Zungur when it was upgraded in 2012); Sarkin Zungur Malam Abdul’aziz Salmanu; and presently, Sarkin Zungur Malam Sa’idu Hamidu Bello.

Weekend Trust also learnt that the people of Zungur Kogi, with a population of over 50,000 people, according to an elder statesman in the community, Madakin Zungur, Alhaji Yunusa Baba, hosts over 40,000 people within Zungur city (Ganuwa) and over 10,000 others outside Ganuwa. Baba said, “This is an estimate. We don’t have documented records of our population, but I can assure you that this estimation is near accurate.”

The residents, who are predominantly farmers and traders, host skillful artisans in various fields of human endeavour.

Zungur River is a source of natural endowment that provides the community with opportunities of livelihood and engagements in dry season farming.

Residents of the community largely produce maize, millet, beans, soybeans, corn and sesame during the rainy season, and crops like ground chili pepper, tomatoes, onion, rice and wheat, among other crops in the dry season.

The community has produced eminent Islamic scholars that contributed to the significant rise and expansion of Islamic knowledge in Bauchi generally since time immemorial. In the field of intellectual development and political mobilisation, as well as socialisation, the contributions of Malam Sa’adu Zungur are spectacular and glaring.

The late Zungur, a radiant and resilient personality, had an inbuilt personage of a focused visionary, intellectual and professional journalist with remarkable abilities in a variety of accomplishments and matters of professional attainments in frontline nationalism, political activism and mentorship, consummate and prolific writings, communication and mobilisation stratagem and oratory of a unique ideologue.

The legendary nationalist was born into the family of Malam Muhammad Bello, the ninth village head of Zungur.

His untiring efforts, dedication, zeal, commitment, political prowess and sagacity were demonstrated during his lifetime in the political arena, especially when he joined and worked with Dr Nnamdi Azikwe as the secretary-general of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC).

However, our correspondent who visited the community recently observed that although Zungur is not far from the Bauchi State capital, its level of development is not appreciable, especially considering the role the late Sa’adu Zungur played during Nigeria’s independence. Aside the primary and junior secondary schools, of which most are dilapidated, a health care facility that is grossly inadequate to carter for the needs of the community, and the uncompleted road that leads to it, there is nothing to show the presence of government there. Even Sarkin Zungur’s palace is in a bad shape. Over 70 per cent of the ceiling of the newly constructed two-bedroom apartment meant for the royal family was removed while the two-bedroom old structure for his wives has collapsed.

The apartment set aside for the Sarki is also in a dilapidated state. It was gathered that the traditional ruler has stopped lodging his family in the building. Presently, the Sarkin Zungur resides in Bauchi and only visits the community on Fridays or any other day when the need arises.

Again, the construction of the only road leading to the community has been abandoned halfway. According to residents, during the rainy season, motorists and other road users going to Zungur struggle to find their way into the community as the road is always submerged by water.

Residents of the community who spoke to Weekend Trust expressed dismay over the neglect of the community, especially by the federal government.

Malam Garba Aliyu Zungur said: “Unfortunately, despite the late Zungur’s enormous contributions to Nigeria’s independence, his home town has been neglected by the government.

“If it were in developed countries, Zungur community would have been a darling of the government and would be far better than what it is now, in terms of socioeconomic development.

“After junior secondary school, our children would trek many kilometers to either Liman Katagun or Bununu communities for senior secondary education because we don’t have a senior secondary school here. And considering our population, we deserve to have one.”

Weekend Trust learnt that the community, in an application letter dated January 20, 2019 and jointly signed by a former principal of Junior Secondary School, Zungur and chairman of the Teachers-Parents Association (PTA), Malam Dahiru Muhammad Aliyu and Malam Ibrahim Abubakar, which was addressed to the then commissioner for education in Bauchi, requested the state government to establish a senior secondary school in the community.

The community said most parents could not send their children to senior secondary school because Liman Katagum and Bununu, where they could access such institutions, are far from them. They called on the government to establish a senior secondary school in the community, saying it would reduce the challenge of high rate of children dropping out of school.

Another resident of the community, Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, said over 30,000 residents of Zungur and environs were into irrigation farming. He said, “Previously, we used to get fertiliser and other agricultural implements from the government at subsided prices, but that has stopped for quite a long time.

“We want the state and federal governments to revive the programme as it will boost food production in the community. Presently, we are doing everything manually, but by the time we get modern implements, our production will increase and more job opportunities would be available for our youth.”

Worried by the backwardness of the community, some youths formed the Zungur Kogi Youth Progressives Association to facilitate development.

Malam Abubakar Yusuf, the chairman of the association, said their aim was to promote educational activities, sensitise youths on the importance of peace and unity, as well as promote political activities in the community.

The association initiated an annual meeting for the people of Zungur, known as Zungur Annual Day.