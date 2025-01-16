Zulum warns communities against collaborating with Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has issued a stern warning to farming and fishing communities in Baga against collaborating with Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor described such as a significant threat to peace and stability in the region.

Zulum gave the warning during his address to residents at the palace of the District Head in Baga town on Wednesday.

“I urge the people of Baga and surrounding communities to conduct their farming activities only within areas approved by the military,” he said.

The governor emphasised the importance of complying with guidelines set by the Nigerian military and the Borno government.

He stressed that “while we support agricultural activities, it is critical that our people comply with the guidelines” to ensure their safety and the stability of the state.”

The governor’s visit came on the heels of a recent attack by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in Dumba, Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

The attack resulted in the killing of 40 farmers.

Zulum condemned any form of collaboration with insurgents, deeming it “unacceptable and detrimental to ongoing efforts to restore stability in the state.”

In a bid to boost agricultural productivity, the governor inspected a 2,000-hectare solar-powered surface irrigation system at Mile 3 in Baga.

He hailed the project as a milestone in boosting farming activities and achieving food security in Borno and beyond.

According to him, the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of ensuring food sufficiency and reducing production costs.

Zulum announced plans to utilise the irrigated land for cassava cultivation after the wheat harvest, leveraging the solar-powered system to reduce operational expenses.

“This initiative will transform agricultural production in Borno State and strengthen our comparative advantage in wheat and cassava farming,” he said.

The governor, who received a warm reception in Kukawa town, pledged to accelerate reconstruction efforts in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He also commended the troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion for their gallantry and assured them of continued support from the state government.

Zulum was accompanied by members of the National Assembly and top government officials.