Zulum urges UNHCR to ensure dignified resettlement of refugees, displaced persons

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to the dignified repatriation of thousands of Nigerian refugees currently residing in Chad and Niger Republic, ensuring that their return aligns with their traditions and cultural values.

Governor Zulum stated this while addressing a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), led by Assistant High Commissioner, Mr. Raouf Mazou, in Maiduguri, on Monday.

Zulum said that approximately one million displaced persons are set to be resettled.

He said his administration has shifted its focus from humanitarian aid to developmental initiatives, which he described as the “Humanitarian peace-development nexus.”

He further explained that initially, around 3.2 million people were displaced, but his administration has successfully resettled 1.2 million individuals within three years.

Currently, one million displaced persons remain in camps, he added.

“What we are doing is necessary. We aim to resettle them in their ancestral homes or locations of their choice in a dignified manner. We are transitioning from humanitarian aid to development,” Zulum stated.

He also emphasised the poor conditions in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, noting, “The situation in the IDP camps is not sustainable. There is a high level of criminal activity and dependency. While some NGOs may prefer to keep our people in the camps, we do not.

Governor Zulum assured the UNHCR delegation that his administration is open to collaborating with any organisation willing to support the developmental agenda of the state.