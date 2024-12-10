Zulum to roll out fresh 650 e-vehicles, presents N584.7bn 2025 budget

The Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced plans to roll out an additional fleet of 50 electric buses, 100 electric cars, and 500 electric tricycles as part of the state’s transition towards cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2025 budget estimate of N584.75 billion to the State House of Assembly in Maiduguri on Monday, Zulum said the initiative was a step towards replacing the current combustion-engine transit system with zero-emission electric-powered vehicles.

He noted the success of previously deployed 50 electric taxis and 57 metro buses, which have eased transport costs for residents.

The electric taxis currently charge N100 per passenger, complementing government-subsidised metro buses that charge N50.

Meanwhile, the governor has earmarked N8.43 billion for the takeoff of the newly created Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development, which he described as a “cash cow” often neglected by northern states.

Borno, recognised as one of the country’s leading producers of livestock, poultry, and fish, boasts over 700 local grazing grounds, 400 wet-season grazing areas, and 1,755 local watering points spread across its local government areas.

He also reiterated his commitment to sustainable fishery practices, aiming to boost fish production beyond the current 33,500 metric tons annually, provided the necessary inputs are made available.

The governor pledged to complete the Ruga projects in Rumirgo and Gubio, rehabilitate existing grazing reserves, and operationalise them to support the ministry’s objectives.

The N584.75 billion budget, titled the “Budget of Recovery and Continuity,” prioritises health, education, economic recovery, and security.

It allocates N380.84 billion for capital expenditure and N203.92 billion for recurrent expenditure.