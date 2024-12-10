Zulum seeks World Bank support for Borno’s recovery, flood mitigation

Zulum made the request during a courtesy visit by the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiame Diop, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Speaking on the September 10 flood disaster, Governor Zulum highlighted its devastating impact, including the destruction of critical infrastructure, blocked waterways, and damaged farmlands.

“Flooding has significantly affected our farmers. Without comprehensive dredging, we cannot solve this problem. We need increased support to address these challenges,” the governor said, underscoring the urgency for additional assistance to dredge waterways and acquire desilting equipment.

Governor Zulum also detailed the broader challenges facing Borno State, including the extensive damage caused by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has resulted in over $6 billion in infrastructure losses.

“Out of the $6.9 billion losses incurred across the Northeast, Borno accounts for about two-thirds,” Zulum noted. “The insurgency destroyed critical infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods, but with support from the World Bank and other partners, we are rebuilding.”

The governor praised the impact of World Bank-supported initiatives such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL), and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

He also appealed for additional support for projects like the South Chad Irrigation Scheme and other agricultural programmes to revitalise Borno’s vast arable land, critical for food security and economic recovery.

Zulum further urged the World Bank to expedite the implementation of the Health Resilience Project to strengthen healthcare services and ensure residents’ well-being.

The World Bank Country Director, Dr. Ndiame Diop, commended the Borno State Government on its achievements in education and post-insurgency recovery efforts.

He pledged sustained World Bank support to enhance development across key sectors.

“We have observed significant progress in technical education and infrastructure rehabilitation. Borno’s recovery efforts are commendable, and we are happy to support these initiatives,” Dr. Diop stated.

He highlighted the impact of ongoing World Bank projects like the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), which are rebuilding schools and empowering vulnerable populations.

“Borno is critical to Nigeria’s development, and we will continue to support your efforts in education, health, agriculture, and recovery from insurgency and climate-related challenges,” he added.

Governor Zulum, accompanied by the Country Director and members of his delegation, visited Fori bridge and Alau Dam to access the level of damage as a result of the natural disaster.