Zulum seeks more political appointments for women

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has urged the federal and state governments to empower women with more political appointments for rapid national development.

He spoke in Abuja Tuesday during the launch of a book 101 Nigerian Women of Impact written by Zanab Marwa, the daughter of the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa.

“Women no longer belong to the backseats, they’re now contributing positively and maximally to the growth of the country.

“I’ll urge the federal and state governments to empower women towards national prosperity and give them more political appointments,” Zulum said.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, who reviewed the book, said it would motivate women to do more for Nigeria.

He said the book captured the importance of Nigerian women’s contributions to national development.

Marwa said he was delighted that her daughter had written a book on a subject that had currency for the world and its future.

He said sustainable development cannot be achieved without women.

The author, in an interview with journalists, said she wrote the book to encourage many more young Nigerian girls and women to contribute to the nation’s growth and citizens’ wellbeing.