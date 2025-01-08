Zulum renames Borno varsity after Kashim Ibrahim

Borno State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Borno State University to Kashim Ibrahim University in honour of the first governor of Northern Nigeria.

This decision was reached during the first State Executive Council meeting of 2025, presided by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House, on Monday.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar revealed that the council considered 42 memos and assessed the performance of the state in the previous year, along with projections for 2025.

Tar further explained that the renaming of the university will be subject to legislative procedures and the necessary notifications to relevant authorities in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

“Council approved that Borno State University shall be renamed Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. This is subject to further legislative work by the state assembly to amend the law establishing the university.

“It is also subject to the Ministry of Education taking necessary action by informing relevant regulatory authorities like the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN)”, Tar stated.