Zulum reinstates 23 suspended health workers, deploys 14 medics

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the reinstatement of 23 health workers suspended for abandoning their duty posts at Gwoza General Hospital.

The decision was announced during the governor’s inspection of the hospital’s newly renovated maternity and child centre, as well as other ongoing projects.

The health workers had initially been suspended after Zulum visited the hospital and they were not on seat.

Addressing the staff, Zulum emphasised the importance of dedication to work and assured them of improved working conditions and other incentives.

“Complaints were made about the 23 medical workers who were absent during my last visit. No one is perfect, so the government has pardoned them, although no arrears will be paid,” he said.

In response to a staff shortage raised by the Principal Medical Officer of Gwoza General Hospital, Dr Nuhu Nasiru Wakawa, Governor Zulum directed the immediate deployment of four additional doctors and ten nurses to the facility.

He further announced that Gwoza General Hospital will be upgraded to support training of nursing students from the new school of nursing which is under construction.