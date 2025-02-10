Zulum presents Staff of Office to Shehu of Dikwa

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, on Sunday, presented the staff of Office to the first class Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim Al-Amin Elkanemi.

He became the 13th Shehu of Dikwa following the demise of the 12th Shehu, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Shehu Masta II.

Addressing the crowd at palace of the Shehu, Zulum urged the monarch to use the opportunity given to him to address the issue of insecurity (Boko Haram insurgency) in his domain.

Zulum, who emphasized his commitment to end Boko Haram insurgency before the end of his tenure, said he can only achieve this with the commitment of the traditional institutions.

“The Staff of Office represents dedication and commitment to serve your subjects in the areas of security, education and environment, among others.”

“Ours is a State that has been bedevilled by years of insecurity, and the process of recovery is a collective responsibility for all, and so, you have a greater responsibility of changing the people towards the entrenchment of peace and development of the emirate,” he said.

He noted that the Dikwa emirate, which borders Chad and Cameroon in the lake Chad Basin has agricultural potential to engage the teeming youth area and make them self-reliant.

He called on the Shehu to unite the emirate by carrying along all the members of ruling clan/houses, considering that the succession process was conducted in a peaceful and collaborative manner.

“The kingmakers of the emirate played a key role in identifying a suitable candidate, and throughout the process, we remained guided by the relevant extant laws and traditions of the emirate,” he said.

Zulum also assured his administration’s commitment to provide more infrastructure to Dikwa, especially the speedy completion of reconnection of the national grid to the town.

He acknowledged the significant improvement that Borno State recorded in peace, while commending the efforts of the frontline troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) for their sacrifices and resilience within 16 years of Boko Haram insurgency.

“I am pleased to note that Borno State is currently experiencing a significant improvement in peace and security, making a welcome departure from the challenges of the past,” he added

He thanked the sultan of Sokoto, HRH Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, and other Emirs and Mai’s for finding time to grace the occasion.

In his response, the Shehu of Dikwa appreciated governor Zulum for his commitment to preserve the values of traditional institutions in the state.

He also commended the governor for the road projects embarked upon within and outside his domain, and appealed for the extension of the road rehabilitation from Maiduguri to Gamboru Ngala border towns.

He also promised to heed the advice of sultan of Sokoto and Shehu of Borno to restore peace, security and unity among people in Dikwa and the entire state.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Usman Karafur, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, Deputy National Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Senators representing Borno, South, North and Central, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly and members of the House of Representatives.

Also in attendance are Emirs and Chiefs from parts of Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi; the emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, emir of Fika, Dr. Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa and the emir of Lafiya, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage.

Others include the Sultan of Kachalla, Mohammed Kasser; the emir of Maroua, Abdoulaye Yerima Bakary and the representatives of the emirs of Bauchi, Katsina, Hadeja, Gwandu, Misau, and Kazaure.

The Emirs of Bade, Machina, Ningi, Wandali, Makare, Biu, Shani, Damaturu, Nguru, Yamaltu and members of Borno Elders Forum were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, before the ceremony Governor Zulum commissioned two projects: an ICT centre and a Government lodge in Dikwa