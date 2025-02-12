zulum presents staff of office to shehu of bama

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday presented the staff of office to the new Shehu of Bama, Dr Umar Kyari Umar El-Kanemi.
This follows a similar ceremony held a few days earlier for the new Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar Ibrahim Al-Amin El-Kanemi.
Both traditional rulers are descendants of the El-Kanemi lineage of the Kanem-Borno Empire and ascended their positions after the passing of their predecessors.
Governor Zulum urged the Shehu of Bama to build on the strong legacy left by his late father, Alhaji Shehu Kyari Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi.
He emphasised the importance of unity, encouraging the new Shehu to bring people together, involve all ruling houses, and adopt an open-door policy to foster development.
Highlighting the critical role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace and security, Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the well-being of the people as outlined in Borno State’s 25-Year Development Framework and 10-Year Strategic Transformation Plan.
The governor also announced plans to close the Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and resettle communities in Daral Jamal, Tarmua, Mayanti, Bula Yobe, Abbaram, Goniri and Kumshe by the end of the year.
Bama, once overrun by Boko Haram in 2014, was reclaimed by the military in 2015, leading to the return of civil authority and the late monarch in 2018.
In his remarks, the Shehu of Bama, Dr Umar Kyari Umar El-Kanemi, pledged to promote peace, support government policies, and contribute to the development of the area.
He also commended Governor Zulum for the timely resettlement of displaced persons and providing farming communities with essential inputs and livelihood support.
