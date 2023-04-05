Zulum moves to resettle refugees in former Boko Haram stronghold

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Tuesday visited a former Boko Haram stronghold on the shores of Lake Chad ahead of the resettlement of the…

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Tuesday visited a former Boko Haram stronghold on the shores of Lake Chad ahead of the resettlement of the refugees in neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The governor held interactions with troops at 68 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in charge of the town, who also led the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

Zulum was received by the Commanding Officer of 68 Battalion, Malam-Fatori, Col. A. Onyeukwu.

The governor said he visited the area to witness the clearance process and to also offer support to the military ahead of his May target for the safe and voluntary return of refugees from Niger to the Malam-Fatori community.

The refugees are currently in neighboring Bosso, Tumur and Diffa, all in the Republic of Niger.

The governor announced the donation of armoured personnel carriers (APCs), patrol vehicles and some security gadgets to the troops.

The support, according to Zulum, was to strengthen the military’s capacity to increase their effectiveness in the fight against insurgents.

He commended the officers and men of 68 Battalion, Malam-Fatori, for their bravery and professionalism in discharging their duties.

Malam-Fatori is the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area (LGA) in northern Borno and is yet to be fully reoccupied by residents since Boko Haram violently took over the town around 2014 and forced residents to flee to the Niger Republic. The military has dislodged the insurgents.