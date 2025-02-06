Zulum, minister, others in Chad to repatriate 7,790 refugees

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has led a delegation of Nigerian government officials to commence the repatriation of refugees who fled the Boko Haram crisis to Baga Sola in Chad Republic.
About 1,768 families comprising 7,790 people are set to be repatriated in the first batch of the exercise.
Governor Zulum, along with the State Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) was received by the Governor of the Lac Province, Saleh Haggar Tidjani in Baga Sola, on Wednesday.
Before launching the first batch of the repatriation, Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement in Baga Sola between the governments of Nigeria, Tchad and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).
- I will be just, fair to all warring parties in Plateau – New GOC
- Police neutralise bandits, recover gun in Bauchi
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, signed on behalf of Nigeria, Governor Saleh Haggar Tidjani for Chad, and Jerome Merlin, UNHCR’s Second Representative in Baga Sola, signed for the refugee agency.
Delivering his address at the signing-in ceremony, Zulum emphasised that only those that have voluntarily indicated interest in returning will be repatriated. The governor expressed gratitude to the government of Tchad for hosting thousands of Nigerians displaced by the crises in Borno.
Zulum’s delegation also comprises the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Embassy in N’Djamena, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Ghani; Member of Borno State House of Assembly representing Kukawa, Hon Karta Maina Ma’aji; Commissioners of Information and Local Government Affairs, Prof. Usman Tar and Sugun Mai Mele; and the Permanent Secretary Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.