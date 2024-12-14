Zulum donates N50m, buildings to Bauchi Varsity

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has donated the sum of N50 million for the purchase of laboratory equipment for the Dentistry Programme (Panthom Heads) to the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSA) Azare, in Bauchi State.

Zulum also awarded a contract for the construction of six 3-bedroom houses as visiting professorial quarters in the university and offered scholarships to all Borno State students in the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Bala M Audu, who disclosed this during the 3rd matriculation ceremony of candidates admitted for 2024/2025 academic season held Saturday at the institution in Azare.

Similarly, the VC also disclosed that his Bauchi State counterpart, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has introduced “pre-service scheme” to the MBBS, Dentistry and Nursing Students at the institution.

“We also want to put on record our special appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum for the support he accorded to the University by donating the sum of N50,000,000:00 to the University for the purchase of Lab Equipment for the Dentistry Programme (Panthom Heads). Not only that, he has just awarded a contract for the construction of 6 3-Bedrooms houses as visiting professorial quarters in the University. And for offering scholarships to all Borno State students in the University.

“We also wish to extend same to his counterpart, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for the introduction of ‘pre-service scheme’ to the MBBS, Dentistry and Nursing Students, and wish to request the Governor to expand the scope to cover other programmes,” he added.

The VC commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, for upgrading the Federal Medical Centre, Azare to Teaching Hospital which will serve as a training ground and facility for the university students.

The don also thanked the North East Governors Forum for their support to the university, adding that the Forum had facilitated the allocation of a special intervention project for the construction of Centre for Child and Maternal Health in the University, by the North East Development Commission.

The VC further disclosed that a total of 1,178 candidates had been registered for the year 2024/2025 academic session, and warned the matriculating students against social vices.

He said, “Since the establishment of this University in 2021, we have made it to be part of our core values of zero tolerance to all kinds of social vices, such as cultism, examination misconducts, sexual harassment, drug abuse, homosexualism, lesbianism, indecent dressing, vandalism, theft and truancy, these anti-social behaviours are not only frowned at but also prohibited.”

He explained that FUHSA would be known not only for giving knowledge but also for moulding character and behavior of its students to become good ambassadors of the nation. Those who break the rules shall be made to face the disciplinary committee, this can result in dismissal from the University.