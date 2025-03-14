Zulum distributes 280 houses to police, donates 110 patrol vans for security

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday, handed over 280 houses to the Nigerian police to address housing deficit and improve their welfare.

The governor also distributed 110 brand new operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles to the police and Nigerian military to support the security agencies.

The governor, hosted the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who flagged-off the distribution at the Government house, Maiduguri, on Friday.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Zulum noted that the gesture was aimed at improving the welfare of security personnel and collective security and safety of lives and property in the state.

Of the 110 vehicles, 60 patrol vans were allocated to the Nigerian Police, while 50 vans and 500 motorcycles were given to the military.

Zulum expressed commitment to support the security forces with necessary tools and improve the quality of life to enhance efficiency and dedication to duty.

“We will stop at nothing in providing the necessary tools and ensure welfare of those who tirelessly serve and sacrifice to safeguard our communities.

“This modest gesture continues our government’s commitment to the security agencies, which are the cornerstones for achieving peace, progress, and development in our state.

“These vehicles will enhance their mobility, improve their response times, and bolster their operational capabilities in the fight against insecurity and social vices,” Zulum states.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership in supporting the security agencies.

“We are grateful to the FGN under the distinguished leadership of President Tinubu, for providing strategic leadership and unalloyed support to our security agencies as they work assiduously to safeguard the life and property of our citizens.

“Under my watch, the Borno State Government has maintained a cordial relationship with our security forces. We realised that without security, the recovery of our state from insecurity, Insurgency and decadence would not yield the desired result,” he added.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, said the event marked a significant milestone in the history of the Nigeria Police Force.

He commended governor Zulum for the initiative, and described him as a “performing governor” in the fight against insecurity in the North East.

The 280 houses allocated to the police officers and their families were at Mai Mala Buni Housing Estate (220 units); Kashim Shettima Estate (20 units ) and the remaining 40 units at Wulari estate, all within Maiduguri.

Top security officials including, The theatre commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Waidi Shuibu; Deputy and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and others were present at the event.

See pictures below: