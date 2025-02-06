Zulum commends Tinubu for approving Alau Dam reconstruction

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving N80 billion for the reconstruction and upgrade of Alau Dam, which collapsed on September 10, 2024, leading to devastating flooding in Maiduguri and parts of Jere Local Government Areas.

The disaster affected over one million people, destroying many properties.

In a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, Zulum expressed his gratitude for the presidential approval, calling it a major step toward rebuilding and improving the dam.

“I am truly glad by this monumental approval. This decision is a blessing not just for farmers, fishermen, and the many others who depend on the dam for their livelihoods, but for the state government’s efforts to revive agriculture-our key economic sector as we rebuild from the destruction caused by Boko Haram insurgency,” Zulum said.

He said the dam reconstruction will prevent further flooding, which would exacerbate the already vulnerable situation in the area.

The Governor also acknowledged President Tinubu’s personal sympathy visit to Maiduguri during the flooding disaster and the relief aid provided to victims.

Zulum assured President Tinubu of the continued support of Borno State for his people-centred policies, aimed at national development and economic growth in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.