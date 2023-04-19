Zulum, Borno youth need your attention

Dear Your Excellency, Borno State is one of the most flourishing states in Nigeria in the past four years, which implies that your four…

Borno State is one of the most flourishing states in Nigeria in the past four years, which implies that your four years in office were the most fruitful years for the people of Borno. Undoubtedly, people not only from the state but from other parts of Nigeria are aware of the enormous developments the state has experienced recently.

You lifted the state up in most of the aspects of development, particularly in terms of infrastructure and education. The local government areas that were completely destroyed by the act of terrorism of the Boko Haram can now breathe. Schools and hospitals are being reconstructed, and important infrastructure are being provided for public services.

In addition, peace is restored due to your prodigious work and the enormous support you showed to the military and other security agencies.

Unfortunately, with all these efforts to make the state better, there are some crucial aspects that are apparently left behind, and one of them is the welfare of youths. As a result of the incessant insurgency that eventually afflicted almost all of Borno State, youths who were working or having businesses before are now jobless.

The ones who had the enormous desire of acquiring knowledge or furthering their education have now vanished. Seriously, this is an alarming issue the government has to turn its attention to.

I therefore appeal to the Governor of Borno State to consider the issue and provide an everlasting solution to the problem.

Muhammad Yasir Garba can be reached through muhammadyasirgarba@gmail.com