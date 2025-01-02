Zulum approves rehabilitation, N500m running cost for Borno college

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the rehabilitation of Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture (MOLCA) Maiduguri with an additional N500 million in cash support.

The college was completely submerged in the September 10th flood which affected parts of Maiduguri metropolis and the surrounding local government areas.

Governor Zulum announced the approval on Tuesday while addressing the management and staff of the college when he paid an assessment visit.

The governor noted that the government would embark on essential repairs, enhance academic facilities and provide modern teaching tools.

According to him, rehabilitation efforts will modernise the college’s infrastructure and ensure students have access to the necessary resources and facilities to thrive academically.

Zulum, however, charged the management of the school to use the N500m in investment that can generate revenue for the school and become self-reliant.