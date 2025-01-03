Zulum approves construction of water works, roads rehabilitation in Bama

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the construction of a major water works in Bama Local Government Area of the state to address problems of potable water.

Bama was overrun by Boko Haram militants in 2014 before it was liberated by the Nigerian military in March, 2015.

Zulum announced the approval on Thursday when he paid homage to the Shehu of Bama, Dr Umar Kyari Umar Elkanemi, at his palace in Bama town.

Zulum’s administration constructed nine mega water projects across the state, including those in Ngarannam, Moramti, Pulka, Chibok, Azare, Madinatu, and Shokwari in Jere, Gowza, Hawul, Chibok, Konduga, and Maiduguri metropolis.

In addition to the water projects, Zulum announced a plan to rehabilitate Bama township road networks to ease transport and facilitate movement.

“Bama is one of the communities worst hit by Boko Haram insurgency; the destructions were unimaginable. However, we have made significant progress in our rebuilding efforts in Banki, Darajamal, Mayenti and a host of other settlements,” Zulum said.

The governor also ordered that a high Islamic college be established in Bama to streamline formal education with non-formal education and provide certification for Almajiri education.

Before his visit to the Shehu of Bama, Zulum also visited Abbaram town, a village located east of Kur Mohammed Military Barracks to assess the destruction caused by Boko Haram militants.

The visit was to facilitate the resettlement of people displaced for over a decade from their communities due to the insurgency.

The governor was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, and members of the House of Representatives, Bukar Talba and Abdulkadir Rahis.