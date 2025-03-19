Zik’s widow lauds Tinubu as UNN council visits family

The Pro Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Mr. Kayode Ojo, and other Governing Council members of the institution have paid a courtesy visit to Mrs Uche Azikiwe, the widow of the first president of Nigeria and founder of the university Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe at his residence in Nsukka.

The Pro Chancellor of the varsity who led the delegation told Mrs Azikiwe that he was on the visitation assignment as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to advance the educational pedigree and scholarly achievements of UNN in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Engr Ojo extolled the nationalistic spirit and vision of the late Dr. Azikiwe not only as one of the founding fathers of Nigeria but also as the founder of UNN.

He said the visit of the Governing Council members to the residence of the late Nigerian leader was to accord recognition to and show appreciation to his family.

Speaking while receiving the UNN delegation, Mrs. Azikiwe thanked Engr. Ojo and the other Governing Council members for the historic visit, noting it was the first visit by the officials of the school since 1996 when her husband passed on.

“I thank you for this visit which is the first from the school officials since 1996 when Zik died. I pray that God will grant you knowledge and wisdom to achieve great success and leave a legacy in the school,” she said.

Mrs. Azikiwe said the school authorities should not wait for convocation days before doing little things to recognise the contributions of leaders, adding that such gestures also matter.

He wished Engr Ojo and his council a successful tenure loaded with milestone

Meanwhile, as a gesture of appreciation of the historic visit, Prof.Azikiwe has written an appreciation letter to Engr. Ojo for re-igniting a new and refreshing relationship between the University of Nigeria and the Azikiwe family.

“Sir, you are the very first Pro Chancellor of the University of Nigeria to pay this courtesy to the family of the late Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, GCFR, Founder and the first Chairman of the Provisional Governing Council of our University since his demise in 1996.

“As you honoured us with your esteemed visit, our prayer is that the Almighty God would honour you and continue to bestow His blessings upon you and your beloved family,” she said.