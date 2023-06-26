Zenith Bank’s CFO wins Chief Financial Officer in S/Africa

The Chief Financial Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Mukhtar Adam, was named ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ at the 11th All Africa Business…

The Chief Financial Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Mukhtar Adam, was named ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ at the 11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa held in Sun City, South Africa at the weekend.

This honour places Dr. Mukhtar alongside other celebrated professionals across Africa.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Mukhtar thanked the judges and organisers of the award, expressing his appreciation for being deemed a fitting recipient of the ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ for 2023. He dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia.

He also expressed his gratitude to the management of Zenith Bank, his colleagues in Nigeria and the bank’s subsidiaries for fostering a positive work environment.

The All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa, represents Africa’s largest single-business awards, celebrating the pinnacle of African business achievement. The AABLA has consistently narrated an African story of perseverance, success, innovation, and accountability. It has become synonymous with recognising the finest in business leadership on the African continent.

Dr. Mukhtar Adam is a distinguished finance professional with over two decades of cognate experience. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Finance from Leeds Beckett University, an M.Sc. in Finance – Financial Sector Management from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, an MBA in Finance from the University of Leicester, and a B.Ed. in Social Sciences, specialising in Economics and Management, from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana. Dr. Mukhtar Adam also holds a Diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the esteemed Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance from the Institute of Islamic Banking and Insurance in the UK.

