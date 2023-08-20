Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League dunks off today in Jos, P/Harcourt

The 2023 edition of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League will kick off today with matches in the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences taking place…

The 2023 edition of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League will kick off today with matches in the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall at Mayfield, Jos, Plateau State and the Basketball Facility, Port Harcourt in Rivers State respectively.

The first phase which begins today will end on August 28.

While six clubs, Nigeria Customs, Plateau Rocks, Air Warriors, Nasarawa Amazons, Nigeria Army and Kada Angels, are the teams competing in the Savannah Conference Phase, eight teams, MFM Basketball Club, First Bank, Sunshine Angels, IGP Queens, Delta Force, Dolphins, Bayelsa Blue Whales and First Deep Waters are the teams fighting in the Atlantic Conference for a right to reach the final in Lagos later in the year.

There was also a change in the venue of the competition as the Nigeria Basketball Federation moved the Atlantic Conference from the initial venue, Akure, Ondo State Sports Complex, to Port Harcourt.

The federation said the venue was changed because it has to be renovated before being put to use again.

The NBBF in a letter made available to our correspondent said the conference now taking place in Port Harcourt will end on August 28.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the conference league will take place at the Lafia City Hall, Lafia, Nasarawa State and the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta State from September 18 to 24 for the Savannah Conference and Atlantic Conference respectively.

