Zenith Bank lights up Ajose Adeogun ahead yuletide season

Zenith Bank has set the stage for the yuletide season with the Light-Up of Ajose Adeogun Street and Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is in keeping with the tradition established 18 years ago.

The Light-Up ceremony was performed by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, on Saturday.

The ceremony is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Zenith Bank.

Annually, the beautiful Christmas decoration transforms the entire stretch of Ajose Adeogun Street which hosts the Zenith Bank’s Corporate Headquarters and Roundabout.

According to the bank, in a statement, the annual decoration has transformed the area into an iconic tourist attraction, bringing visitors from far and wide who visit with their families and friends to take pictures and enjoy the ambience of the street.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dame Umeoji said, “Over the years, Zenith Bank has hosted this spectacular event, transforming the entire Ajose Adeogun Street into a breathtaking yuletide wonderland. Our beautiful and elaborate Christmas decorations have become a centre of attraction and are shared on social media platforms globally.

“As we light up the street tonight, we celebrate the essence of Christmas and Zenith Bank’s unparalleled CSR. Our customers will always be at the centre of all that we do in Zenith Bank.”

She urged everyone to imbibe the message and spirit of Christmas which is about love, kindness, generosity and respect for humanity, and thanked the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment for the initiative.

She also praised the efforts of Quantum Markets, which had been responsible for the annual decorations, for their expertise and creativity.

The bank said it remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of its host communities.