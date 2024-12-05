Zenith Bank emerges Nigerian Bank of the Year at UK’s Banker Awards

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as ‘Bank of the Year, Nigeria’ in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024.

The award, which was announced by The Banker Magazine, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom, during the awards ceremony held in London on December 4, 2024, is in recognition of the bank’s strong management, sound business model and strategy, and approach to sustainability and ESG banking practices.

The Banker’s ‘Bank of the Year’ accolade is among the most coveted and widely regarded awards in the banking industry.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, stated that the award reflects the bank’s “Steadfast commitment to delivering excellent services to our customers and contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.”

She emphasised that the bank would continue to invest in innovative technologies, expand its range of products and services, and maintain commitment to exceptional customer service “In order to sustain our position as Nigeria’s Number One Bank.”

She said “We are delighted and honored to have been recognized as the Bank of the Year, Nigeria in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2024. This award is a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of our esteemed customers, the unparalleled leadership and guidance of the Board and Management as well as the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

She lauded the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary role in laying the foundation for a reputable, dominant and globally recognised financial institution known for innovation, superior performance, and the creation of premium value for all stakeholders.

In November 2024, Zenith Bank commissioned its Paris branch following the granting of the final approval by France’s banking regulator, the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR). This is part of the bank’s global expansion strategy, and its commitment to serving clients wherever their businesses are around the world.

Zenith Bank has continued to earn numerous awards, with this latest accolade coming on the heels of several recognitions. These include being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the fifteenth consecutive year in the 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine. The Bank was also awarded the Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2022; and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards.