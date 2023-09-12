Zenith Bank declares N15.70bn as interim dividend to shareholders

Zenith Bank Plc has declared an interim dividend of N15.70 billion (representing N0.50 per share) to be paid to shareholders for the half year ended…

Zenith Bank Plc has declared an interim dividend of N15.70 billion (representing N0.50 per share) to be paid to shareholders for the half year ended June 2023.

This is coming on the heels of a profit before tax of N350.36billion, representing an increase of 169.5% over N 130.00 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended June 2022.

This was disclosed in the company’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Total assets grew by 31% from N12.3 trillion to N16.0 trillion in December 2022, mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits and the devaluation of the local currency. Customers’ deposits grew by 30% from N9.0trn in December 2022 to N11.6trn in June 2023.

Loans and advances also grew by 32% from N4.12trn in December 2022 to N5.38trn in June 2023 partly due to the revaluation of the foreign currency-denominated loans as well as growth in local currency loans.

Non-performing loans ratio improved from 4.3% to 3.9% in December 2022 despite the deterioration of the macros and heightened risk environment because of the currency mix of risk assets. Capital adequacy ratio improved from 19.8% to 22.0%, while the liquidity ratio reduced from 75% to 61% in the current period. Both prudential ratios are still well above regulatory thresholds.

