Zelensky visits Romania as Russian drone attacks on Ukraine continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday paid his first visit to Ukraine’s western neighbour Romania since the Russian invasion to hold talks with President Klaus Iohannis on boosting Ukraine’s air defences.

“An official visit to our good neighbours, who are supporting us in the most difficult times and whose support only rises with time,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president is expected to address the Romanian parliament in Bucharest.

Romania has assisted Ukraine with the export of the agricultural commodities key to its economy and essential for the food supplies of many poorer countries.

Its Black Sea port of Constanta is being used to transfer Ukrainian grain shipped along the Danube to seagoing freighters.

Ukrainian ports on the Danube along the border with Romania have come under drone attack, with debris landing on Romanian territory.

Russian forces continued to target Ukraine with drones in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ukrainian air defences reported downing 23 so-called kamikaze drones of Iranian design in the Odessa region on the Black Sea coast.

The head of the local military administration, Oleh Kiper, reported on Telegram that no one had been injured in the attacks.

The Ukrainian authorities said that 36 kamikaze drones had been launched by Russian forces overnight.

In a village near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border in the north-east, two women and a police officer were injured in a missile attack early on Tuesday. (sic)

