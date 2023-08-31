Zeberced to establish industrial park in Abuja, targets N3trn revenue

Zeberced Group, a leading business conglomerate in Nigeria, is developing an industrial park, to be located in Idu Industrial Park of Abuja, which will attract…

Zeberced Group, a leading business conglomerate in Nigeria, is developing an industrial park, to be located in Idu Industrial Park of Abuja, which will attract over N3trn revenue for Nigeria.

Its Managing Director, Adil Aydin Kurt, stated this in Abuja yesterday when the company’s management visited the corporate head office of Media Trust Group (owners of Daily Trust newspapers, Aminiya, Trust TV and Trust Radio).

He said the industrial park, when established, would create 40,000 direct jobs and $4bn revenue.

Kurt said the total amount estimated for the construction of the park was about $150m.

“As you know, we’re also into the mining sector and we want to diversify our operations into industrialization. As such, after the setting up, there’ll be 200 factories, free zone, railway station, vocational training centres, support services which will be a support project for Nigeria,” he stated.

He added: “The group wants to diversify operations to industrialization. The park is situated at Idu industrial zone and we’ve already started work, 5 factories are competed and we have commenced manufacturing. Directly as a group of company, we want to establish at least 10 to 15 factories and we want to attract foreign investors to see the opportunity in Nigeria

Kurt said all profits made from the industrial park would be reinvested in Nigeria.

Earlier, the chairman of Media Trust Group, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, said Zeberced Group and Media Trust had forged a long-time partnership over the years.

He welcomed other areas of partnership that would be beneficial to both parties.

Chief Executive Officer, Media Trust Group, Mounir Gwarzo, noted that the multi-media company had transformed into a conglomerate.

“Coming from being just one company, Media Trust in now a group of companies with other subsidiaries like Trust Radio and Trust Tv as well as the digital services and we’re ready to collaborate with the Zeberced Group at a higher level and maintain the long term relationship which started many years ago,” he said.

