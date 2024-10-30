Zamfara rep dumps PDP for APC after getting ‘juicy committee’

A member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, Suleiman Abubakar Gumi, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection of the lawmaker who represents Gummi/Bukkuyum) Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, was announced through a letter read by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen at plenary on Wednesday.

Rep Gumi said his defection was as a result of lingering internal and external crisis within the PDP which he said, led to factionalisation in his constituency with two chairmen laying claim to the leadership of the party.

The announcement of his defection attracted thunderous applause from the ruling All Progressives Congress members at the plenary.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, while opposing the defection said the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that a lawmaker who defects from their party stands to lose their seat.

He, therefore, urged the Speaker to act in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution by declaring the seat of the lawmaker vacant.

Daily Trust reports that the defection of the lawmaker is coming barely two weeks after he was named Chairman of the House Committee on the newly created North West Development Commission.